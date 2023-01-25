Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in front of his family in WB

The incident happened near the illegal settlement of Kedumim in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to reports, when Lahlouh was fired upon in front of his mother and brother, which left him profusely bleeding on the ground.

The Israeli military in a statement alleged that the slain Palestinian man “attempted to stab” an Israeli soldier near the Kedumim settlement.

The statement added that no regime soldier was hurt in the incident.

The latest killing brings the total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli fire so far in 2023 to 19, including four children.

Israeli forces conduct raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.