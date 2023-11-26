Israeli soldiers gun down 6 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli soldiers have gunned down four Palestinian youths, including a teenager, during a violent raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Six other Palestinians were also injured by the Israeli troops’ live fire during the attack that targeted the city on Sunday, with the regime’s forces besieging Martyr Khalil Suleiman and Ibn Sina hospitals, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The agency quoted the director of Al-Razi Hospital as identifying the latest victims of Israeli forces’ brutality as Ammar Muhammad Abu al-Wafa (21 years old), Ahmed Abu al-Hija (20 years old), Muhammad Mahmoud Fraihat (27 years old) and Mahmoud Khaled Abu al-Hija (17 years old).

According to the report, a large group of the regime’s forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, stormed the city of Jenin from several directions. In addition to hospitals, they also surrounded the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society.

Israeli soldiers deployed snipers on the roofs of some high-rise buildings, while their bulldozers were destroying several streets in a number of neighborhoods and the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp. They cut off electricity to several neighborhoods and the surroundings of the camp.

The regime’s troops also attacked people’s homes in Jenin, destroying a large number of Palestinians’ cars and causing damage to the city’s infrastructure.

During the raid, Israeli aircraft flew over the city conducting intense reconnaissance flights.

In Qabatiya, located near Jenin, a 25-year-old doctor was killed outside his home early on Saturday morning, while another Palestinian was killed in al-Bireh, just outside of Ramallah.

The regime has ramped up its aggression against Palestinians across the West Bank, killing hundreds of them throughout the occupied territory, ever since October 7, when it launched a war of genocide against the besieged Gaza Strip.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed and at least 3,160 others arrested by the Israeli army in occupied West Bank since early October, according to Palestinian figures.