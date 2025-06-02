Israeli settler violence in West Bank ‘at highest level’: UN

The OCHA reported that Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians have reached their highest rate in at least 20 years, with settlers injuring over 220 Palestinians, averaging 44 per month.

The regime has escalated its West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched its genocide in Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces and settlers have killed about 1,000 Palestinians in the occupied territory.

Thousands of Palestinians have left their homes in Jenin and the nearby city of Tulkarm in the northern West in recent months. Palestinians fear Gaza-style clearance as Israel squeezes Jenin and other refugee camps across the occupied region,

Last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.