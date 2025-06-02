Media WireMiddle East

Israeli settler violence in West Bank ‘at highest level’: UN

By IFP Media Wire
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that Israeli settler violence against Palestinians has surged dramatically in 2025, with over 220 injuries recorded, averaging 44 per month, marking the highest monthly attack rate observed in 20 years.

The regime has escalated its West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched its genocide in Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces and settlers have killed about 1,000 Palestinians in the occupied territory.

Thousands of Palestinians have left their homes in Jenin and the nearby city of Tulkarm in the northern West in recent months. Palestinians fear Gaza-style clearance as Israel squeezes Jenin and other refugee camps across the occupied region,

Last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

 

