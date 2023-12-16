Israeli military says accidentally killed 3 Israelis held hostage in Gaza

“During combat in Shejaiya (in northern Gaza), the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a briefing Friday.

“During searches and checks in the area in which the incident occurred, a suspicion arose over the identities of the deceased. Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination, after which it was confirmed that they were three Israeli hostages,” he added.

The IDF began reviewing the incident immediately, Hagari continued.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Hagari said IDF officials “assume that the three Israelis killed either escaped or were abandoned by the terrorists” during ongoing fighting in Shejaiya.

He added he was unable to answer immediately whether the three men had put their hands up or shouted to the soldiers in Hebrew.

“The IDF emphasizes that this is an active combat zone in which ongoing fighting over the last few days has occurred. Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field.”

“The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home,” he continued.

Several dozen people protested outside the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Friday night, demanding immediate action to secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The protest was called by families of the hostages after news that three Israelis captives in Gaza were accidentally shot and killed by the Israel Defense Forces in northern Gaza.

A major thoroughfare in the area was briefly blocked by the protesters, who were chanting “Everyone now”.