Israeli embassies put on alert following Hamas leader’s assassination

Arouri was killed in an Israeli strike on a Hamas office in Beirut’s southern neighborhood Tuesday evening. He was the highest Hamas leader to have been killed by Tel Aviv since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

“All embassies and Israeli and Jewish institutions were asked to increase vigilance,” the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Thursday.

“Air Force and forces stationed on the border with Lebanon were also asked to increase vigilance amid retaliation threats by Hamas and Hezbollah,” it added.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed Wednesday evening that Arouri’s killing will not go unpunished.

The Israeli security cabinet is scheduled to convene later Thursday to discuss current developments following Arouri’s killing. Israel has not yet claimed responsibility for his assassination.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, killing at least 22,300 Palestinians and injuring 57,000 others, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.