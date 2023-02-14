Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Forces in West Bank

Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medical sources and witnesses have confirmed.

The Palestinian health ministry described Tuesday’s fatality in Fara refugee camp near Nablus as a 17-year-old male.

Witnesses noted he was killed during a clash with troops but it remained unclear whether he was involved.

The army claimed that it entered Fara as part of wider West Bank sweeps to seize suspected militants and their weaponry.

“A suspicious figure approached the forces with an explosive device, the forces opened fire in response,” it tweeted.

Israeli forces fatally shot a 21-year-old Palestinian and wounded at least seven others during a raid on Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Monday. On Sunday Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian, Qusai Radwan Waked, during a raid on Jenin in the West Bank.

Nearly 50 Palestinians have already been killed by Israeli fire this year, a rate of roughly one death per day.

Last year, Israeli soldiers killed at least 167 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the highest death toll in the region a single year since the Second Intifada.

