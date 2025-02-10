Israel kills two, including pregnant woman, in West Bank attack

The troops opened fire on a Palestinian family at the camp, killing Sondos Jamal Muhammad Shalabi and critically injuring her husband, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry added medical teams were unable to save the 23-year-old woman’s fetus, because the Israeli military prevented them from transferring the injured couple to a hospital.

In a separate statement the ministry announced that a 21-year-old woman, Rahaf Fouad Abdullah al-Ashqar, was also killed by Israeli forces in her home.

Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli army raided the camp in occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem region early on Sunday and deployed heavy machinery and bulldozers, raiding dozens of homes as reconnaissance planes flew at low altitudes.

Local sources told Al Jazeera Arabic they also heard sounds of heavy gunfire and huge explosions.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Tulkarem Battalion announced that it had thwarted an Israeli infiltration into Nur Shams.

Earlier, the Palestine Red Crescent Society also said Israeli soldiers prevented its medical teams from entering the camp, despite reports of casualties.

Israel, which claimed its operation targeted what it called “disruptive activities” in the camp, has imposed a curfew in the area.

The raid on Nur Shams camp came as Israeli forces continue their weeks-long military operation in the north of the occupied West Bank, targeting Jenin, camps in Tulkarem and Far’a in Tubas governorate.

The assaults have displaced more than 26,000 Palestinians from their homes in Jenin and Tulkarem in the past few weeks.

Since a ceasefire in Gaza was announced last month, Israel has increased the frequency and intensity of its attacks across the occupied West Bank.