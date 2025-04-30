Media WireMiddle East

Israel abusing detained staff, using some as human shields: UNRWA

By IFP Media Wire
UNRWA

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says Israel is abusing dozens of its staff in military detention and using some as human shields.

The head of the agency, Philippe Lazzarini, said that more than 50 staff members, including teachers, doctors and social workers, had been detained and abused since the start of the 18-month-long war in Gaza.

“They have been treated in the most shocking & inhumane way. They reported being beaten + used as human shields,” Lazzarini wrote on X.

Those detained had been subjected to “sleep deprivation, humiliation, threats of harm to them & their families + attacks by dogs … [and] forced confessions”.

UN officials stated the reported abuse had taken place both in Gaza and in military detention sites in Israel.

Relations between Israel and UNRWA have deteriorated since the beginning of the war, which was triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas fighters in southern Israel in October 2023 during which they killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 hostage.

Israel banned all cooperation with UNRWA’s activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank earlier this year, and claims the agency has been infiltrated by Hamas, an allegation that has been dismissed by the organization.

Israeli forces have killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since it launched its offensive on Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Bombardments and ground operations have also destroyed vast areas and displaced about 80% of the population, many of them 10 or more times.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks