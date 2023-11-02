Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Israel’s bombardments, raids underway in Gaza Strip

Pope Francis endorses two-state solution

Pope Francis spoke about the conflict between Israel and Hamas and reiterated his support for a two-state solution, while confirming he would attend a key UN climate summit this year.

Speaking on Italy’s state-run TV channel RAI, the pope also addressed the issue of antisemitism, saying it “remains hidden” and “unfortunately, it hasn’t passed.”

“Two peoples who must live together. With that a wise solution exists: two peoples, two states, follow the Oslo Agreement: two very limited states and Jerusalem with a special status,” Pope Francis said.

The two-state solution has been the goal of the international community for decades, dating back to the 1947 UN Partition Plan, and many nations say that it is the only way out of the conflict.

Indonesian Hospital’s main generator in northern Gaza is out of service: Director

The main generator for the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza went out of service Wednesday night, Dr. Atef Al Kahlout, the head of the hospital, told CNN Thursday.

Al Kahlout said a secondary generator was running in some sections of the hospital. However, the electromechanical systems throughout the entire hospital had stopped working, he added, including the ventilation systems in the operating rooms, the hospital’s only oxygen station, and the hospital morgue refrigerators.

Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital is considered a backbone in providing health services in the northern part of the coastal enclave as the nearest medical facility receiving scores of people injured from two days of Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp.

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on the densely populated refugee camp on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Medics announced there were “hundreds” of dead and wounded.

Eleven bakeries destroyed, only nine remain: UN relief agency

Almost 200 killed, over 100 missing in Israeli bombings on Jabalia

Israeli president says Hamas wants to “incite hatred”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog urged Israelis to remain united as Hamas intends to “incite hatred.”

“The enemy seeks to incite hatred within us – between Jewish citizens and Arab citizens. Such attempts must be fought uncompromisingly and unequivocally. We must eradicate any incarnation of enmity, racism and violence towards different groups within us,” Herzog said during an address Wednesday night.

Herzog stressed the important role played by Arab citizens in Israel.

“Remember that there are dozens of Arab citizens here who paid with their lives in the terrible massacre, and as part of the security forces and the IDF. Remember the mutual responsibility as displayed by the overwhelming majority of the Arab society in Israel,” Herzog added.

Herzog also cautioned against what he called a “psychological campaign” being conducting against Israel.

“They want to scare us with videos, rumors, and lies. They try to undermine us psychologically, to hurt our personal and national spirit. We will not let them succeed,” Herzog said.

The president added that the return of the hostages remains “an integral part of the success of this campaign – of course – alongside victory in this decisive war against the enemy and restoring security to all Israeli citizens.”

“Tragedy is unprecedented” in Gaza Strip: UN organization

The scale of tragedy in Gaza “is unprecedented,” according to Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA,) who just returned from a visit to the area.

Lazzarini said in a statement that the trip marked the first time he was allowed in the Gaza Strip since the war began nearly four weeks ago. He called it “one of the saddest days in my humanitarian work.”

“I met with displaced Palestinians sheltered in one of the UNRWA schools in Rafah,” he said of his visit.

“They showed me where it was damaged during bombardments. One person was killed and more than 80 were injured. The place was overcrowded. The levels of distress and the unsanitary living conditions were beyond comprehension.”

“Everyone was just asking for water and food,” he recalled, adding, “Instead of being at school, learning, children were asking for a sip of water and a piece of bread. It was heart wrenching. Above all, people were asking for a ceasefire. They want this tragedy to end.”

Lazzarini went on to say that the UNRWA “has become the last remaining lifeline for survival,” noting that basic necessities “are running out fast.”

He stressed the agency “will continue to stand with Palestine Refugees and the rest of the Palestinian communities,” and also renewed calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Biden hails Rafah gate’s opening, and calls loss of civilians a tragedy

US President Joe Biden hailed the opening of the Rafah gate to wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals on Wednesday. He said the US will continue pressing Israel to adhere to international laws protecting civilians in conflict.

Speaking inside a barn on a hog and corn farm in rural Minnesota, Biden stated it was impossible not to be moved by images of suffering Palestinians.

“Israel has the right to respond and a responsibility to defend its citizens from terror. And it needs to do so in a manner that is consistent with international humanitarian law, that prioritizes protection of civilians,” Biden continued, adding, “We’ve all seen the devastating images from Gaza, Palestinian children crying out for lost parents.”

“The loss of innocent life is a tragedy. We grieve for those deaths and continue to grieve for the Israeli children and mothers who brutally slaughtered by Hamas terrorists,” he went on.

Biden said the Rafah crossing’s opening came after “intense and urgent American diplomacy with our partners in the region,” and said as many as 1,000 more foreign nationals could depart soon.

He added the US would continue pushing to increase aid to Gaza, noting the number of trucks crossing into the enclave continues to “increase significantly, but we still have a long way to go.”

“The United States is going to continue to drive humanitarian support for innocent people in Gaza who need help and they do need help,” he said.

And on the hostages being held in Gaza, Biden stressed his administration “continues to work around the clock to reunite those families.”

“We are not going to give up, period,” he continued, adding, “And I am optimistic. But I am an optimist, folks.”

Jabaliya attacks ‘horrific and appalling’: UNICEF

UN Human Rights Office concerned Israeli strikes on refugee camp “could amount to war crimes”

The United Nations’ Human Rights Office expressed concern that Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza “could amount to war crimes.”

“Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalya refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the office said in a social media post Wednesday.

The UN’s statement comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a blast in the Falluja neighborhood of the Jabalya refugee camp Wednesday was due to an airstrike, following an initial air raid on Tuesday.

US State Department is not assessing whether Israel has committed war crimes: Spokesperson

A State Department spokesperson said the agency is not beginning its official process to assess whether Israel has committed war crimes during the conflict with Hamas at the moment.

“We will continue to discuss with them [Israel] directly, as we will say publicly, that it is our expectation that in all of their activities, all their military campaigns that they comply with the laws of war,” stated State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a press briefing.

Asked about the civilians Israel has killed in its strikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, Miller said the department is “deeply saddened by the loss of civilian life,” but would not condemn the strikes.

Palestinian Red Crescent says it received 55 aid trucks at Rafah crossing on Wednesday

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams at the Rafah crossing have received 55 trucks of humanitarian aid from the Egyptian Red Crescent on Wednesday, noting those trucks contained food, water, medicine and medical supplies.

That brings the total number of trucks received since aid was first allowed to enter Gaza to 272, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The most recent shipments included “only water, food, and medical equipment,” according to a spokesperson for Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. Israel has refused to allow vital fuel supplies into Gaza, citing the risk of it being stolen by Hamas.

Though the number of trucks going into the enclave has increased in recent days, it’s still less than a normal day’s worth of aid before the conflict started. Prior to October 7, there were 450 trucks going into Gaza daily, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Lynn Hastings stated in a press briefing last week.

White House avoids criticism of Israeli strike on refugee camp

The White House continued Wednesday to avoid direct criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, including its massive airstrike on a refugee camp, saying it wouldn’t respond to each development on the battlefield.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated instead the US was in constant conversation with the Israelis about the importance of protecting civilian lives.

“We’re going to be cautious about reacting to each and every event on the ground,” Kirby told CNN, adding the US was still gathering details on the strike.

He could not provide American estimates of causalities.

Kirby declined to elaborate on US President Joe Biden’s personal reaction to the airstrike, which occurred Tuesday.

He said the US has long been concerned about the imperative to protect civilians.

“There’s not a conversation we’re having with our Israeli counterparts that doesn’t reflect our continued concern over civilian casualties and urging them to be as careful and deliberate as possible to avoid that risk,” he continued.

“You’ll continue to hear from the president about our significant concern over civilian harm,” Kirby added later.

At least 361 foreign nationals entered Egypt through Rafah crossing from Gaza: Egyptian official

At least 361 foreign nationals have entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, an Egyptian government official stated.

According to the official, 491 foreign nationals were registered to arrive in Egypt today, but the remaining 130 either didn’t make it to the border crossing or refused to cross without their families, whose names were not registered on the list.

As of Wednesday evening, the Rafah crossing remains open, and the rest of the foreign nationals registered to cross today will continue crossing through.

The release of the foreign nationals is the result of a deal brokered by Qatar between Israel, Hamas and Egypt, in coordination with the US, that would allow for the release of those individuals, alongside critically injured civilians from Gaza, according to sources familiar with the talks. The agreement is separate from any hostage negotiations, the source added.

Sources close to the matter had stated that up to 500 foreigners were expected to cross out of Gaza at Rafah.

Connectivity in Gaza is being restored: Internet monitoring site

Connectivity is being restored in the Gaza Strip, the internet monitoring site Netblocks announced Wednesday, after two Palestinian internet providers earlier announced a “complete interruption” of communications and internet services in the enclave.

“We can confirm connectivity is being restored. Duration of the incident is just over 8 hours,” stated Isik Mater, Netblocks Director of Research.

Internet and communication services have been repeatedly impacted in Gaza, with independent internet monitoring groups saying that blackouts have worsened since the Hamas attack on October 7.