Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: ‘Dozens of deaths, injuries’ reported as Israeli jets hit central, northern, southern Gaza

One in four Palestinians in Gaza taking refuge at UN facilities

More than 513,000 Palestinians are taking shelter at UN facilities across Gaza, a number roughly equal to one-quarter of Gaza’s population, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

UNRWA said that aside from overcrowding, one of the main issues they are facing is the lack of access to clean drinking water.

“If people do not die from Israeli Air Force strikes, they will die from pollution and the spread of infectious diseases,” UNRWA added.