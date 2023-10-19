Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: ‘Dozens of deaths, injuries’ reported as Israeli jets hit central, northern, southern Gaza

One in four Palestinians in Gaza taking refuge at UN facilities
More than 513,000 Palestinians are taking shelter at UN facilities across Gaza, a number roughly equal to one-quarter of Gaza’s population, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
UNRWA said that aside from overcrowding, one of the main issues they are facing is the lack of access to clean drinking water.
“If people do not die from Israeli Air Force strikes, they will die from pollution and the spread of infectious diseases,” UNRWA added.
Over 30 people killed in Israeli air raids in Rafah: Report
More than 30 people have been killed and at least 21 others injured in a pre-dawn air raid carried out by Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the series of strikes hit the residential complex of three extended families in the city of Rafah.
Air raids also targeted the upper floor of the al-Masry Tower in Rafah.
Also, dozens of people have been killed and injured following the latest Israeli raid in central Gaza.
A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, formerly Twitter, showed several people digging through the rubble of a bombed-out building in Deir el-Balah.
Others were seen carrying the dead in body bags and rushing a severely injured person into an ambulance.
The report said Israeli warplanes struck the residential complex of the Abu Makhada family.
The Ministry of Interior in Gaza has also reported that an Israeli air raid in the northern part of the Palestinian territory killed and injured several people.
The ministry added that the strike hit a house in the Jabaliya refugee camp area.
The exact number of deaths and injuries was not immediately known.
HRW says Israel pledge to allow aid to Gaza falls short
While Israel has announced it will not block aid from entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says without electricity or fuel, or clear provisions to assure the aid reaches those in northern Gaza, “this falls short of meeting the needs of Gaza’s population”.
UN and public health officials have warned that the Palestinian enclave faces the risk of an infectious disease outbreak amid a lack of water, sewage contamination, and the inability to safely store dead bodies.
“Israel’s bombardment and unlawful total blockade of Gaza mean that countless wounded and sick children, among many other civilians, will die for want of medical care,” Bill Van Esveld, HRW’s associate children’s rights director, said in a statement.
He called on the US to pressure Israel to “completely lift the unlawful blockade and ensure the entire civilian population has prompt access to water, food, fuel, and electricity”.
Channel 4 investigation highlights holes in Israeli narrative over hospital bombing
Experts have expressed doubt over the authenticity of an intercepted audio recording released by Israel, purporting to show two Hamas fighters putting the blame for the al-Ahli Hospital attack on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
In an investigation into the bombing published by the UK’s Channel 4 News, the broadcaster said that two independent Arab journalists had deduced that the language used in the recording, as well as the accent, syntax and tone, led them to believe that the recording was not authentic.
While emphasising that independent verification of the circumstances of the bombing has been impossible, Channel 4 also highlighted that while the small size of the impact crater in the hospital courtyard would likely discount an air strike, it did not necessarily rule out another form of Israeli attack, such as an air-burst munition.
The investigation also pointed out the contradictory information put forward by the Israelis. For example, in the Israeli presentation on Wednesday morning, two different locations were given for the alleged Islamic Jihad rocket’s launch site.
UK PM to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu, Herzog
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel tomorrow to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza, his office said, and warn against further escalation in the region.
He will also urge the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible and to enable British nationals trapped in the besieged Palestinian enclave to leave.
“Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’s horrific act of terror,” the UK leader said in a statement ahead of his visit.
Aid delivery to Gaza likely to begin Friday: Biden
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, President Joe Biden said aid access to Gaza will likely begin on Friday because Egypt needs to “patch the road” to the crossing.
The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has come under heavy Israeli bombing, despite it being the only place for civilians to enter and exit Gaza to Egypt.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s presidency announced the US president and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also discussed ways to accelerate the entry of humanitarian aid into the bombarded enclave during their phone call.
The US president had earlier stated an agreement has been reached with el-Sisi to open the Rafah crossing to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The announcement comes after Biden visited Israel, where the Israeli government pledged not to prevent humanitarian aid from entering the bombarded enclave via Egypt.
Israeli strikes hit areas near al-Quds Hospital in Gaza: Palestine Red Crescent
Israeli bombardments are taking place in the areas around al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, the Palestine Red Crescent Society has announced.
More than 8,000 Palestinians are taking refuge at the hospital, which was previously targeted and destroyed by Israeli forces in 2009, the group wrote on social media.
US support ‘will ensure continuation’ of war: Netanyahu
Speaking from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said pledges made by US leader Joe Biden during their earlier meeting assured that Israel’s war in Gaza would continue.
“President Biden came here with not just comforting and moving words, which touched the heart of the entire nation, but with deeds,” Netanyahu said.
“In our meeting today, we agreed on actions that will ensure the continuation of our just war. We agreed on cooperation that will change the equation in all sectors, and will assist us in achieving our war aims,” he added.
OIC condemns Israel for Gaza hospital attack
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has denounced the international community for its “impunity” in the war in Gaza.
he statement blames Israel for an attack on Gaza’s al-Ahli Arab Hospital that killed 500 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
The 57-member bloc of Muslim-majority countries also said it “deplores the international positions that back the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, and grant Israel impunity, taking advantage of the double standards that provide cover for the occupying power”.
Israel’s war with Hamas “will not be short”: IDF official
The Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday warned of a prolonged conflict with Hamas while speaking to Israeli soldiers.
“This will not be short, and even if we’ll have to expand the campaign in case another enemy gets involved, we’ll know how to handle it,” Halevi told soldiers during a visit to Tel Nof Airbase near Rehovot.
Halevi added that Israel is “operating according to the law,” stating, “We’re all mad but operate by reason. We’re fighting persistently and remain humans, unlike the other side that’s fighting like animals.”
‘Nobody knows’: Palestine Red Crescent Society chief about status of Gaza aid
Marwan Jilani, director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, told Al Jazeera that “nobody knows” whether much-needed humanitarian assistance will actually get into the Gaza Strip.
Jilani’s comments come shortly after Israel said it would not block aid from reaching the Palestinian territory through Egypt under specific conditions, namely that it does not reach Hamas and is “only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip or moving there”.
“There are preparations, yes,” he said, about the aid deliveries.
“We are getting ready so that whenever this border crossing opens, we will be using this opportunity to get critical relief for the people inside Gaza, especially for the patients, the hospitals, and the people at-large,” he added.
There are rules to war ‘whatever provocation’: UN aid chief
UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths reiterated there are rules of war “whatever the provocation” in an address to the Security Council after the US vetoed humanitarian pauses in the conflict.
“All parties to armed conflict must protect civilians and civilian objects and take constant care to spare them from any attack. We have discussed this in almost every other conflict in this chamber around the world; this one is no different,” Griffiths said.
“International law affords specific protections to medical personnel and facilities to ensure the wounded and sick receive the medical care they need. It was no coincidence that one of the first humanitarian leaders on the scene after those events on October 7 was our dear friend and leader Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the WHO,” he added.
“It is imperative that the parties respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and it is our collective responsibility [because] we are all involved in this.”