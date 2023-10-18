Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Anger aimed at Israel after 500 killed at Gaza hospital

UN Security Council will hold meeting on Middle East Wednesday

The United Nations Security Council will hold an open meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on developments in the Middle East, including the bombing of a Gaza hospital.

Both Israel and Palestine are expected to speak at the meeting, which was requested by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

The incident at the Gaza hospital is expected to be a major topic of the meeting.

Attack on Al-Ahli Hospital ‘horrific beyond words’: HRW

Palestinian health ministry says hospital killings ‘unparalleled’

Amnesty chief decries ‘cost’ of ‘unreserved support for Israel’

White House: Biden will ask Netanyahu ‘tough questions’ during Israel visit

Israeli air raid hits bakery in central Gaza: Report

White House sidesteps questions about cancellation of Biden’s Jordan trip

WHO says healthcare facilities should never be targeted

World Health Organization leaders have strongly condemned the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital blast, calling it an attack “unprecedented in scale.”

In addition to caring for patients, the hospital had also been sheltering thousands of internally displaced people, the WHO said.

“We want to express our deepest grief at a horror, horror that has unfolded this evening at Al-Ahli hospital,” Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territories said in a news conference Tuesday.

“This attack is unprecedented in scale, but WHO has seen consistent attacks in health care in occupied Palestinian territory.”

The WHO does not have specific casualty numbers yet from the hospital blast but said area reports indicate fatalities and injuries number in the hundreds.

“We are all deeply shocked by the events unfolding in Gaza this evening,” stated Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

He added the locations of these hospitals is “absolutely clear.”

“Healthcare is not a target. It should never be a target of anyone in conflict. That is enshrined in international humanitarian law and we’re seeing this breeched again, and again, and again over the last week and it has to stop,” Ryan said, adding, “It must stop. We cannot leave doctors and nurses to make the choices they’re having to make. It is inhuman.”

Officials in Gaza have blamed an Israeli airstrike for the blast.

The hospital was one of 20 in the north of Gaza facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military, but the order has been “impossible” to carry out given the current security situation, and a lack of staff and ambulances, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said.

“WHO calls for the immediate active protection of civilians and health care,” Al-Mandhari continued, adding, “International humanitarian law must be abided. By which means healthcare must be actively protected and never targeted.”

The WHO announced even before the hospital blast there were more than 100 attacks on health care workers: 51 of them in Gaza with 15 health care workers killed on duty, 27 injured and 24 health facilities damaged.

At least 304 Israeli soldiers killed since war started

Biden says ‘outraged’ over hospital ‘explosion’ without attributing blame

The US president says he is “outraged and deeply saddened” by what he described as an “explosion” at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City “and the terrible loss of life that resulted”.

In a one-paragraph statement shared by the White House, Joe Biden did not attribute blame for the deadly incident.

“Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” he said.

“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” he added.

UN chief Guterres ‘horrified’ by attack on Gaza hospital

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is horrified by the deaths of hundreds of people in the strike on a hospital in Gaza.

“Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Guterres stated.

“My heart is with the families of the victims.”

The UN boss stated the October 7 attacks by Hamas “cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”. Guterres called for an “immediate” ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Abbas: No Nakba in the 21st century