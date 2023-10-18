Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Anger aimed at Israel after 500 killed at Gaza hospital

UN Security Council will hold meeting on Middle East Wednesday
The United Nations Security Council will hold an open meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on developments in the Middle East, including the bombing of a Gaza hospital.
Both Israel and Palestine are expected to speak at the meeting, which was requested by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
The incident at the Gaza hospital is expected to be a major topic of the meeting.
Attack on Al-Ahli Hospital ‘horrific beyond words’: HRW
Human Rights Watch has said the attack on the Al-Ahli Hospital was “horrific beyond words” and called on world leaders to prevent further “large-scale atrocities” in Gaza.
“Hospitals have special protections. Unlawful attacks committed deliberately or recklessly are war crimes,” the rights group wrote on social media.
Palestinian health ministry says hospital killings ‘unparalleled’
A spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that most of the victims of the Al-Ahli Hospital attack were children and women in a statement posted on Telegram in Arabic.
The spokesperson described the attack as “unparalleled”, adding that the “flood of victims” and severity of injuries were beyond the capacity of medical crews and ambulances.
Doctors are performing surgeries on the ground and in the corridors at the hospital, the post said, adding that supplies would be completely exhausted at the hospital within a few hours as many more people wait for surgeries.
Amnesty chief decries ‘cost’ of ‘unreserved support for Israel’
Agnès Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, has said that the reported deaths of hundreds at a Gaza hospital were the “cost” of “unreserved support for Israel” from the US and European Union.
Callamard described the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital as “horrific” in comments she posted on X soon after reports emerged of hundreds of patients and medical workers killed.
“This is the cost of the US and EU unreserved support for Israel: more civilians killed; more war crimes; more, more, more,” she added.
White House: Biden will ask Netanyahu ‘tough questions’ during Israel visit
White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Air Force One that President Joe Biden will ask “tough questions” during his visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli leaders.
Kirby did not specify what those questions are but added that Biden wanted to get a sense from the Israelis about their objectives in the days ahead amid a possible ground invasion.
Kirby issued the statement after Jordan cancelled Biden’s visit to Amman.
Israeli air raid hits bakery in central Gaza: Report
Amid the outrage following the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital, an Israeli air raid has hit a bakery in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.
There were no immediate details about casualties from the strike.
A video posted on X by Al Jazeera Arabic showed an ambulance and people rushing towards a collapsed building with a visible sign that partly reads, “bakery”.
Israel has imposed a total blockade of food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza, and tens of thousands of Palestinians have been relying on places like bakeries for their limited sustenance.
White House sidesteps questions about cancellation of Biden’s Jordan trip
The White House has sidestepped questions about the cancellation of President Joe Biden’s trip to Jordan.
In response to questions by reporters onboard the Air Force One heading to Israel, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the decision to cancel the meeting was “mutual”.
Kirby added that the main reason President Mahmoud Abbas pulled out of the Amman summit was the three days of mourning declared after the hospital attack, which Palestinian officials blame on Israel.
WHO says healthcare facilities should never be targeted
World Health Organization leaders have strongly condemned the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital blast, calling it an attack “unprecedented in scale.”
In addition to caring for patients, the hospital had also been sheltering thousands of internally displaced people, the WHO said.
“We want to express our deepest grief at a horror, horror that has unfolded this evening at Al-Ahli hospital,” Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territories said in a news conference Tuesday.
“This attack is unprecedented in scale, but WHO has seen consistent attacks in health care in occupied Palestinian territory.”
The WHO does not have specific casualty numbers yet from the hospital blast but said area reports indicate fatalities and injuries number in the hundreds.
“We are all deeply shocked by the events unfolding in Gaza this evening,” stated Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.
He added the locations of these hospitals is “absolutely clear.”
“Healthcare is not a target. It should never be a target of anyone in conflict. That is enshrined in international humanitarian law and we’re seeing this breeched again, and again, and again over the last week and it has to stop,” Ryan said, adding, “It must stop. We cannot leave doctors and nurses to make the choices they’re having to make. It is inhuman.”
Officials in Gaza have blamed an Israeli airstrike for the blast.
The hospital was one of 20 in the north of Gaza facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military, but the order has been “impossible” to carry out given the current security situation, and a lack of staff and ambulances, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said.
“WHO calls for the immediate active protection of civilians and health care,” Al-Mandhari continued, adding, “International humanitarian law must be abided. By which means healthcare must be actively protected and never targeted.”
The WHO announced even before the hospital blast there were more than 100 attacks on health care workers: 51 of them in Gaza with 15 health care workers killed on duty, 27 injured and 24 health facilities damaged.
At least 304 Israeli soldiers killed since war started
The Israeli army has identified two more soldiers who died since the war started on October 7.
This brings the total number of military casualties in Israel to 304.
Biden says ‘outraged’ over hospital ‘explosion’ without attributing blame
The US president says he is “outraged and deeply saddened” by what he described as an “explosion” at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City “and the terrible loss of life that resulted”.
In a one-paragraph statement shared by the White House, Joe Biden did not attribute blame for the deadly incident.
“Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” he said.
“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” he added.
UN chief Guterres ‘horrified’ by attack on Gaza hospital
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is horrified by the deaths of hundreds of people in the strike on a hospital in Gaza.
“Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Guterres stated.
“My heart is with the families of the victims.”
The UN boss stated the October 7 attacks by Hamas “cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people”.
Guterres called for an “immediate” ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Abbas: No Nakba in the 21st century
President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the targeting of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as a “hideous war massacre” that cannot be tolerated, adding that talks about anything else apart from stopping the war were unacceptable.
“Israel has crossed all red lines. … We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there,” he said.
Abbas confirmed he will not be meeting US President Joe Biden in Amman and said that “given the massacre that took place tonight” he decided to return to the occupied West Bank and be with his people.
Abbas added that the Palestinians would not accept another Nakba in the 21st century and that they will not move, or surrender.
“We will not leave our homeland nor allow anyone to expel us from there,” Abbas continued.
Palestinian UN representative: Netanyahu ‘is a liar’
Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour has angrily accused Israel of carrying out the deadly attack at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, calling Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu “a liar” for blaming the strike on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group.
“Now they change the story to try to blame the Palestinians. It is a lie,” Mansour stated during a press conference at the UN headquarters.
“He is a liar. His digital spokesperson tweeted that Israel did the hit thinking that there is, around this hospital, a base for Hamas, and then he deleted that tweet,” he added.
Mansour also pointed out that a spokesman for the Israeli military previously suggested that hospitals could be possible targets and should be evacuated.
“They are responsible for that crime and they cannot fabricate stories to deal with it.”
Biden departs White House en route to Israel
The US president, Joe Biden, has begun his travel to Israel, leaving the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews.
The departure came shortly after Jordan announced a summit it was to host in Amman with Biden as well as Egyptian and Palestinian leaders had been cancelled.
EU can stand in solidarity with Israel while helping with needs of Palestinians: Commission president
The European Union is working with Egypt to deliver aid to those fleeing the conflict in Gaza, according to the president of the European Commission.
Ursula von der Leyen said the commission is in contact with authorities in Egypt to try to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.
The commission is also “establishing an air bridge to Egypt, close to Gaza in order to be in a position to quickly deliver aid across the border.”
“We’re also explaining to the Israeli authorities that providing water to Gaza is essential. This is a basic human right,” she added.
Such moves do not affect the EU’s position on the recent attacks launched by Hamas on October 7, she stated.
“There is no contradiction in standing with Israel in solidarity and acting for the humanitarian needs for the Palestinians,” von der Leyen continued.
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Tuesday that “Egypt has very clearly said in many political and diplomatic contacts, that they did not wish to open the border with Gaza.”
“But we are working with all the leaders in the region to try to organize the evacuation of foreign civilians. And, we’re also working with all the leaders of the region in order to make possible the humanitarian access to be able to provide to the people in need what they need and to meet their basic needs,” he added.
At least 17 journalists have been killed during Israel-Hamas conflict: Press freedom group
At least 17 journalists have been killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7. At least eight others were reported injured and three are missing or detained, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Of the deceased journalists, 13 were Palestinian, three were Israeli and one was Lebanese, said the CPJ, which is tracking the growing number of press deaths related to the unfolding conflict.
“CPJ is also investigating unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes,” the press freedom group said.
The CPJ added it compiled its information from its own sources in the region and from media reports.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict,” stated Sherif Mansour, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
“All parties must take steps to ensure their safety.”
The group is publishing the names and circumstances of the journalists’ deaths.
Pentagon says “steady flow of weapons” to Israel will continue
The Pentagon announced there will continue to be a “steady flow of weapons” to Israel from the United States.
Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said that as of Tuesday, “there have been five C-17 aircraft missions that have successfully carried a range of security assistance into Israel.”
Those flights happened between October 12-16, Singh stated, adding, “You’re seeing near daily deliveries into Israel and I would expect that those are going to continue to flow.”
In addition to sending weapons, the US is also bolstering its presence in the Middle East as it works to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from widening any further.
A US Marine rapid response force is headed to the waters off the coast of Israel and the Pentagon is preparing American troops for a potential deployment to the country, multiple defense officials said over the weekend.
Two defense officials familiar added the rapid response force will join a growing number of US warships and forces converging on Israel as the US seeks to send a message of deterrence to Iran and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Gaza hospital strike was a “cold-blooded massacre”: Palestinian foreign ministry
The strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City was a “cold-blooded massacre,” according to a statement released late Tuesday by the Palestinian foreign ministry.
The hospital attack will “forever remain a stain on the conscience of humanity that has been witnessing the horrors committed against the Palestinian people without taking action to stop it,” the statement read.
The statement added: “Every rule of international law is being shredded as thousands are mercilessly massacred and millions of people are being stripped of their humanity, subjected to wanton killing, starvation and forced transfer, with no end in sight as Israeli occupying forces continue to pound the Gaza Strip, with thousands of missiles and bombs targeting civilian areas by air, land and sea and threats to commit mass murders.”
Hezbollah announces ‘day of unprecedented anger’ ahead of Biden’s Israel visit
Lebanon’s Hezbollah made the announcement while denouncing the attack on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians, in a statement.
Hezbollah held the US responsible, stressing the attack “reveals the true criminal face of this entity and its sponsor…the United States, which bears direct and complete responsibility for this massacre.”