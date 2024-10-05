Israel understands only language of force: Iran’s FM

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Damascus on Saturday, Araghchi stated that he has traveled to Syria for consultations about regional developments.

Condemning Israel’s unabated crimes and hostilities, the Iranian foreign minister said, “The Zionist regime knows nothing other than the language of force and war and is proceeding with its daily crimes against Beirut and Gaza.”

He called for the international community’s collective attempts to stop the Israeli atrocities.

Pointing to his significant consultations with the Lebanese officials during his visit to Beirut and the plans for talks about the regional developments in Damascus, the diplomat added, “The most important topic at present is the issue of ceasefire in Lebanon, and specifically in Gaza. There are initiatives in this regard and consultations have been held, which we hope would bear fruit.”

He also unveiled plans for a review of economic, political and cultural cooperation between Iran and Syria.