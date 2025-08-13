Israel in talks with South Sudan to forcibly transfer Gazans: AP

According to six sources familiar with the matter, Israel has held discussions with South Sudan about the issue, though the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Joe Szlavik, head of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, told The Associated Press that he was briefed by South Sudanese officials on the negotiations.

An Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan to assess the feasibility of establishing temporary camps for Palestinians, though no date has been confirmed.

Szlavik stated that Israel would likely fund the construction of these camps.

Two Egyptian officials, who have been aware of Israel’s search for a host country for months, revealed that they have actively lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

Egypt strongly opposes any forced displacement of Gazans, fearing a potential refugee crisis along its shared border with Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment and South Sudan’s foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks, The AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intent to advance US President Donald Trump’s proposal of forcibly transferring a significant portion of Gaza’s population through what he describes as “voluntary migration.”

In February, US President Donald Trump openly expressed his desire to transform Gaza into what he refers to as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan would require Gaza’s existing population of about two million to be emptied out. Legal experts warn that forcible displacement on such a scale would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reports indicate that Israel has also explored resettlement plans with other African countries, including Sudan and Somalia, as part of its broader strategy.

The plans have faced widespread condemnation, with Palestinians, human rights organizations, and numerous world leaders denouncing them as a veiled attempt at mass expulsion that would breach international legal standards.

Even Palestinians seeking temporary refuge would be reluctant to move to South Sudan, considered one of the world’s most unstable nations.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.