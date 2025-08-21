Israel ignoring truce attempts by launching new Gaza aggression: Hamas

In a statement, the Palestinian movement described the latest ground attack – dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots II” by Israel – as a “new act of genocide” against Palestinian civilians and a “deliberate disregard for the efforts of the mediators”.

Hamas said it had agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal put forward earlier this week by mediators Qatar and Egypt.

The agreement calls for a 60-day truce, during which negotiations for a permanent end to the war would begin. It also includes the release of nearly half of the remaining captives held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has not officially responded to the proposal.

“We had agreed to the latest proposal put forward by the mediators, but the occupation government continues its aggression in a failed attempt to break our people’s will,” Hamas added.

“We affirm that this operation will fail, just as previous ones have, and we hold the occupation and the US administration fully responsible for its consequences.”

The statement came shortly after the Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin said that they had begun “preliminary operations in Gaza City” ahead of a major new offensive aimed at occuping the city.

Defrin stated the Israeli army was “not waiting” and is “already taking control of the outskirts of Gaza City”.

In recent days, Israel has intensified air strikes and artillery shelling south, east and north of Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli forces killed at least 70 Palestinians on Wednesday.

Overall, Israeli forces have killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since the genocide in Gaza began nearly two years ago.