Israel frees hundreds of Palestinians after captives in Gaza released by Hamas

In return, Israel began returning 369 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on Saturday, most without any charges or convictions. It is the largest number of Palestinians to be freed since the beginning of the truce.

Footage showed a busload of Palestinian prisoners from Ofer Prison arriving in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, where they were met by relatives and cheering supporters. More buses full of Palestinians pulled out of an Israeli prison in the Negev desert heading towards Gaza.

At least four of those freed were immediately brought to a hospital for treatment. Among the most prominent to be released is Ahmed Barghouti, 48, a close aide of iconic Palestinian political figure Marwan Barghouti.

Most of the prisoners were arrested in Gaza and will be sent back to the besieged enclave. About 10 will be released in the occupied West Bank, one in occupied East Jerusalem, with the others being sent to Egypt and later to other countries that will accept them.

The three captives in Gaza – identified as American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Alexander Sasha Trufanov, and Argentinian-Israeli Yair Horn – were freed to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross during a brief ceremony in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis.

All three were among those taken by Hamas following its October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Dekel-Chen, Trufanov and Horn were seen carrying certificates for their release and maps of Palestine. They were transported back to Israel for medical examinations before reuniting with their families.

A crowd gathered in Tel Aviv’s “Hostages Square” to watch the exchange, with many carrying Israeli flags and posters with messages including “Sorry and welcome back” and “Complete the ceasefire.”

With Saturday’s handover, the number of captives released by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad has reached 25 since the ceasefire began on January 19.

Dozens of armed Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters guarded the square where the handover took place. Hundreds of Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly, gathered behind the security cordon trying to witness the release.

Hamas issued a statement after the release stating it was “a renewed message” to Israel.

“The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms there is no way to free them except through negotiations and by adhering to the requirements of the ceasefire agreement,” the group announced.