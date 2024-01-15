Israel committed horrific crimes during 100 days of Gaza war: Palestine foreign ministry

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said that 100 days have passed “and the Israeli occupation has turned Gaza into an uninhabitable place, committed horrific crimes, and forcibly displaced approximately 2 million people”.

The ministry also strongly denounced unwavering support by the US-led Western countries for Israel during the continued brutal aggression.

“Hundred days have passed and some countries are still unconvinced that the occupation’s massacres have eroded Israel’s ‘defense’ argument. These countries need to reassess their support for the war,” the ministry added.

The ministry noted that “the international community was, once again, failing to implement international resolutions related to the Palestinian cause”.

Meanwhile, the ministry also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments in which he pledged “to continue the genocidal war in defiance of both the international community and the role of the International Court of Justice”.

“States that have enabled, encouraged and participated in Israel’s genocide are also complicit in these attacks against the Court and its officials.”

On Saturday, the Israeli prime minister stated that the ICJ was not able to stop Israel’s war in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague began hearings on Thursday over a charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

South Africa, in an 84-page suit filed against Israel at the top UN court on December 29, asked the top court to urgently declare that the Tel Aviv regime has breached its responsibilities under international law since October 7, 2023, when it launched hostilities in the besieged territory.

At least 23,968 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,582 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

It’s estimated that around 7,000 others remain unaccounted for. The remaining people struggle to remain alive.

UN rapporteurs say half of the population are starving, and nine out of 10 are not eating every day.

Schools, mosques, churches, Hospitals and ambulances have been a frequent target of regime strikes which have left only a handful of the medical facilities partially operational.