Israel hits Lebanon with nearly 700 air raids since ceasefire: Report

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut on Nov. 27, 2024, after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the Gaza war. Over 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured in the attacks.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

In a report, the Alma Research and Education Center found that 699 air raids were launched by the Israeli army across Lebanon over the past year on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

According to the report, 47% of the airstrikes hit south of the Litani River, and 38.4% north of it. The Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon was targeted by 13% of the attacks, while the remaining 1.6%, which corresponds to 11 strikes, hit the capital Beirut, and its surrounding areas.

The majority of the attacks occurred in the first months of the ceasefire, with an average of 51 strikes per month.

The Israeli institute found that December 2024 and March 2025 recorded the highest number of airstrikes.

The report claimed that 218 Hezbollah operatives have been killed in the Israeli attacks.

On Sunday, senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Ali Tabatabai was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

“At this stage, no permanent, continuous, or significant Hezbollah presence or activity is identified along the contact line,” the report added.