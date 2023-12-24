Israel says expanded ground operation across northern and southern Gaza Strip

Hagari stated ground forces have destroyed and seized weapons and underground infrastructure from Hamas, including thousands of explosive devices, anti-tank missiles and rockets.

The IDF is basing its operations in part on information gained by detaining and interrogating many Hamas fighters, Hagari continued.

He added returning the remaining hostages held in Gaza remains a key objective of the ground offensive.

Thousands of people gathered at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday, organized by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

“We are doing everything we can with great determination to bring back the hostages,” Hagari told reporters.

Multiple top Israeli officials have indicated that the IDF will expand its operations on the ground in Gaza, and Israel has called on residents in new areas of the enclave to evacuate.

The director of affairs for the main United Nations agency in Gaza has criticized the IDF’s call, stressing tens of thousands of residents in central and southern Gaza — many of whom have already been displaced — have “nowhere to go”.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the enclave more than 10 weeks ago, according to Palestinian officials. At least 8,000 children and 6,200 women are among those killed, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on Wednesday.

The war has flattened large parts of northern Gaza and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged territory, where many are in crowded shelters and tent camps. Some 1.9 million Palestinians – about 90 percent of Gaza’s population – have fled their homes.

Israel’s defence minister and former defence minister, who, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make up the Israeli war cabinet, visited northern Gaza.

In a post on X, Yoav Gallant said the pair held a “situation assessment”.

The defence minister also promised more attacks on southern Khan Younis, stating it will soon look like the ravaged city of Beit Hanoon and the Gaza City neighbourhood of Shujayea.

Gallant noted “every house that is shot from, ever place where there was terrorism will be dismantled”. He added it would be done so “the residents of the south can return to their homes safely”.