Israel to be gone soon: Ayatollah Khamenei’s aide

Velayati made the remarks in a meeting with Hamas representative in Iran Khaled Al-Qaddoumi as the Israeli regime continues heavy bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

He stated that the Israeli regime will be gone soon and the Palestinian nation will be victorious in the final battle to liberate Palestine.

“This is a definite principle,” the senior aide underscored.

The former foreign minister emphasized that Iran stands by the oppressed Palestinian people and would continue its spiritual support.

Qaddoumi, for his part, praised Tehran’s stance in support of the Palestinian cause, saying that as emphasized by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Palestinians must reinforce their unity to obtain their goal and defeat the criminal Israeli regime.

He added the recent unprecedented achievements made by the Palestinian people proved that the Israeli regime is in decline and that Palestinians will liberate al-Quds.

In a meeting with Nigeria’s most senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky in Tehran on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei called for all-out support for Palestine amid an ongoing military campaign by Israel against the Gaza Strip, and promised that the Palestinian people will be able to overcome the Zionist regime and achieve the complete victory.

In late September, Iran’s Leader reiterated that the Israeli regime’s days are numbered.

“Today, the Palestinian movement is more cheerful than ever in the past seventy and eighty years, and the Palestinian youth and the anti-usurpation, anti-oppression and anti-Zionism movement are more cheerful, more lively, and more ready than ever, as you can see,” he told a group of people, government officials, ambassadors of Islamic countries and guests of an international unity conference in Tehran.

“And God willing, this movement will come to fruition, and as the late honorable Imam [Khomeini] described the usurping regime as a cancer, God willing, this cancer will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the resistance forces in the entire region,” the Leader stated.

Back in early-April, Ayatollah Khamenei said the internal crises within the Israeli regime have accelerated the collapse of the Zionists to happen even before the 25-year deadline previously declared by him.

While referring to the Zionist regime as an enemy of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that during the regime’s 75 years of existence, it has never faced problems like the dire ones it is facing today.

“The Zionist regime has political instability and has changed four prime ministers in four years; party coalitions collapse before forming; there is an extreme bipolarity throughout the fake regime, which is highlighted by the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands of people in some cities. It is not possible for them to try to make up for these weaknesses by firing a few rockets,” the Leader stated, while giving examples of the Zionist regime’s chaotic and collapsing state.

He considered the warnings of Israeli officials regarding the nearing collapse of the Zionist regime as another sign of their weakening.

“We had mentioned [in 2015] that the Zionist regime would not see 25 years from then, but it seems as though they themselves are in a rush and want to leave sooner,” the Supreme Leader stressed.

A significant number of people are looking for an escape route from the occupied territories amid the deepening political and existential crisis facing the Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.