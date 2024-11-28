Israel to appeal ICC’s arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

“Israel submitted an announcement to the ICC today regarding its intention to appeal to the court along with a demand to delay implementation of the arrest warrants,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

It noted that Netanyahu met Wednesday with US Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last week for Netanyahu Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel had a deadline until midnight Wednesday to respond to the decision of the court in The Hague.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its brutal war on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 44,300 victims have been killed since October 2023.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, said on Thursday that the ICC had “no justification” for issuing arrests warrants for Israeli leaders.

Saar told Reuters Israel has appealed against the decision and that it sets a dangerous precedent.

The foreign minister also added Israel would finish the war in Gaza when it “achieves its objectives” of returning hostages being held by Hamas and ensuring the group no longer controls the besieged strip.

According to Reuters, Saar stated that Israel does not intend to control civilian life in Gaza and that he believes peace is “inevitable” but cannot be based on “illusions”.