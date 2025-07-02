Israel agrees to necessary conditions to finalize 60-day Gaza ceasefire: Trump

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal,” said Trump.

He also urged Hamas to accept the deal. “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better – IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump added.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians in a deadly onslaught in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.