Saturday, January 6, 2024
Israel dropped 65k tonnes of bombs, missiles on Gaza in less than 3 months: Report

By IFP Media Wire

Israel has reportedly dropped more than 65,000 tons of missiles and bombs on the Gaza Strip during its ongoing genocidal war against the coastal sliver.

The “occupation aircraft dropped over 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing two thousand pounds of explosives, during the comprehensive genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting entire residential areas,” Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) said.

“The weight of the explosives dropped by the [Israeli] army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tons, which is more than the weight and power of three nuclear bombs like those dropped [by the United States] on the Japanese city of Hiroshima [in 1945],” it added.

More than 22,000 people, most of them women and children, have died throughout Gaza since October 7, when Tel Aviv launched the war against the Palestinian territory in response to an operation staged by its resistance movements.

The GMO noted that “two-thirds of the bombs and missiles are unguided and imprecise, commonly known as dumb bombs.”

It pointed out that the use of such bombs indicated the regime’s deliberate, indiscriminate, and unjustified targeting of civilians.

The report documented the Israeli military’s deployment of around nine types of internationally banned projectiles against civilians.

Despite targeting Gaza with the whopping amount of explosives, the regime has stopped short of realizing any of its stated goals, including bringing about forced displacement of the territory’s population to neighboring countries and obliterating the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas.

