Israel purchases $11bn worth of US weapons since onset of Gaza war: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Army

Israel has purchased $11 billion worth of US arms and military equipment since the start of its war on the Gaza Strip last October, the Defense Ministry has announced.

The announcement coincided with the appointment of Aviram Hasson as the new head of Israel’s mission to the US, succeeding Mishel Ben Baruch, who held the position for five years.

“Since Oct. 7, the Mission has achieved an unprecedented $11 billion in defense acquisitions,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the purchases include a third F-35 squadron, tank and armored vehicle engines, and combat vehicles.

The Mission also “transported thousands of tons of equipment to Israel via hundreds of flights and dozens of sea shipments, marking the highest procurement volume ever in such a timeframe”, the statement added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Almost 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

