IRGC chief says Israeli military can’t withstand prolonged war in Gaza

Major General Salami made the remarks on Wednesday as he addressed a gathering at the premises of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the capital Tehran.

The occupying regime, from military and political perspectives, cannot manage a war for a sustained period of time, the general pointed out.

Salami went on to highlight that 30% of jobs in the occupied lands have been lost as a result of Israel’s war against Hamas and other Gaza-based resistance groups, emphasizing that the onslaught is also costing the Israeli regime’s economy around $260 million every day.

The main reason behind the continuation of the Gaza war is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal interests, the IRGC chief added, noting Israel exhibited a weak and humiliating response in the face of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

He underscored that Palestinian resistance groups have so far employed only a small fraction of their capabilities.

“Zionists and Americans do not act rationally … Palestinian generations have learned whom they should fight against… The oppressed Palestinian nation will win final victory,” Salami underlined.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupied territories in response to the regime’s intensified violence against Palestinians.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed in the US-backed war, most of them women and children.