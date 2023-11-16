IRGC chief cmdr.: War on infants in Gaza signals Israeli’s collapse

He highlighted that in a shocking display of contempt, the Zionist regime, the United States, and certain European countries have waged a war, targeting babies within Gaza’s hospitals to show their strength.

Salami added: “Isn’t it ignominious to witness the world’s so-called largest empires finding pride in massacring children and viewing surgery rooms as arenas for their victories?”

He further noted: “This signifies the impending demise of their empire. Their erratic behavior reflects internal decay, akin to the tumultuous noise some animals make in their final moments.”

The IRGC chief commander stressed: “The fear of an imminent collapse, a prediction made by the Supreme Leader within a span of 25 years, has stripped the enemy of the rationale for their actions, including the strategic, tactical, and operational aspects of their warfare.”