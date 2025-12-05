IRGC arrests armed team linked to terrorist group near Tehran

Enayatollah Alipour stated that extensive investigations were initiated by the IRGC intelligence agents in Pardis following the anti-security activities and disruptive operations of this team.

Alipour noted that, thanks to the vigilance of the IRGC intelligence forces in Tehran province, the movements of this group were closely monitored. Ultimately, on Thursday night, under judicial orders and after the prosecutor’s involvement in the case, all field operatives of this group in Pardis were apprehended.

The Pardis prosecutor added that the members of this team had carried out disruptive operations over the past months, attacking more than ten security, military, and governmental centers in Tehran and Alborz provinces.

The arrested individuals had also identified several other targets for future actions and were recently in the process of procuring materials for making homemade bombs when they were apprehended before any destructive acts could be carried out.