Iraqi Kurdistan region denies existence of Zionist regime’s bases

In a statement, the ministry firmly denied the existence of any Israeli bases or facilities within the Kurdistan region, labeling such accusations as baseless and harmful to regional security.

It further called on Iraq’s central government in Baghdad to intervene and prevent possible attacks and destabilizing actions against the autonomous region.

The Kurdistan counter-terrorism department also reported that an explosive-laden drone was intercepted and downed near Erbil airport late Thursday, causing no casualties or damage. Meanwhile, Iraqi lawmaker Thaer Mukhif has urged an emergency parliamentary session to address what he described as a dangerous security breach involving Mossad operatives in Kurdistan.

He warned that the presence of such elements would threaten Iraq’s sovereignty and security.

Mukhaif slammed Baghdad’s inability to hold Erbil accountable.