Iraq’s interior minister: Baghdad takes control border bases of anti-Iran groups

Shamari akso noted that Baghdad will not allow the the anti-Turkey group, Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), to be used as a pretext for targeting Iraqi soil.

Turkey has repeatedly hit the PKK’s positions in northern Iraq.

Iran has also on several occasions bombed the bases of the terrorist groups in Iraq, saying they pose a threat to its security.

Tehran has also repeatedly demanded Baghdad take action to dismantle the groups’ bases on its territory or push them away from the border with Iran.

Iran and Iraq signed a security pact in March 2023 over the disarmament of anti-Iran terror groups stationed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, in the country’s north.

The groups are separatist entities that have time and again sneaked into the Iranian territory to carry out acts of terrorism. Some of their members have been arrested inside Iran and put on trial.