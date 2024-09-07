Iran’s UN mission refutes allegations of delivering ballistic missiles to Russia

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged,” the mission said on Friday.

“Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane,” it added.

“Thus, not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict,” the mission noted.

Tehran has repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. Iran has called for a ceasefire, blaming the lingering conflict on Western arms supplies to Kiev.

Russia has repeatedly warned against the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, saying it prolongs the conflict.