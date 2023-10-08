Sunday, October 8, 2023
Iran’s top general: Nightmare of Israeli regime’s collapse to come true

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s top military commander says the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by Palestinian resistance groups against Israeli targets has left Tel Aviv officials with no doubt that the nightmare of the regime’s collapse will definitely come true.

“This operation proved that some desperate attempts such as the farcical show of normalization [of ties with Israel] will not be able to slow down the trend of the spider web’s downfall and collapse,” said Chairman of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

“In this surprise operation launched against the positions of the Israeli military via air, sea and land by Palestinian resistance fighters, they displayed brilliant scenes of resistance by an oppressed nation” the top commander said.

“The strong current of the Al-Aqsa Flood is the result of the holy rage against Israel that the Zionist enemy has sown inside the oppressed Palestinian nation and should reap it now,” he added.

The top commander said the hybrid war waged by Palestinian resistance groups against the armed-to-the-teeth Israeli regime in occupied territories once again proved the “false grandeur and hollow power” of the regime.

Also Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Saturday Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a spontaneous move by the resistance groups and the oppressed Palestinian people in defense of their inalienable and undeniable rights.

He added that the operation was the Palestinians’ natural reaction to the war-mongering, provocative and incendiary policies of the Zionists, especially the usurping regime’s extremist and adventurous prime minister.

