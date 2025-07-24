Iran’s senior cleric urges Pope to speak out against Gaza crimes

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani described Gaza as a “besieged land that has become a global symbol of human suffering in the face of oppression.”

He condemned the complete blockade imposed by the Zionist regime, which has resulted in widespread hunger, thirst, and medical shortages, especially among children and civilians.

“The deliberate deprivation of an entire population from food, water, and medicine is not only immoral and inhumane,” he wrote, “but also constitutes a war crime under established principles of international law.”

Calling the continued denial of humanitarian aid a blatant violation of both divine and secular norms, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani urged the Pope and all other religious leaders to raise their voices against the atrocities in Gaza.

He emphasized that it is the duty of all free people, religious institutions, and human rights organizations to defend the oppressed and demand accountability for these crimes.

He expressed hope that religious leaders would play an effective role in preventing further atrocities against the Palestinian people.