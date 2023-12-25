Iran’s president sends message to Pope, hopes Gaza massacre would end in New Year

In a message addressed to Pope Francis on the eve of Christmas on Sunday, Raisi expressed hope that the “international community and all the truthful people of the world” would commit to efforts in the New Year that could result in an end to the mass killing of people in Gaza.

He said the invasion of Gaza by the Zionist regime of Israel had become the most urgent challenge facing the world in the days leading to the New Year, adding that thousands of people have been killed in Gaza due to lack of action by international organizations and also because of the support provided to Israel by the United States and certain European countries.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched hostilities in early October and after the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement carried out an operation in the Israeli-occupied territories.

Israel’s incessant aggression on Gaza and the support provided to the regime by the US and allies have faced mounting international criticism.

In his message to the Pope, the Iranian president congratulated him on the occasion of the anniversary of Jesus Christ’s birth while wishing health for the pontiff and prosperity for all Christians in the year 2024.

“Thinking and deliberation in the noble qualities of Jesus Christ (AS) and examining and using the lifestyle and methods of his Excellency and all divine prophets can open humanity’s current path to excellence,” Raisi added.