Iran’s intelligence agents detain 3 additional members of anti-security network in Mazandaran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

The Intelligence Department in Iran's Mazandaran Province has announced the arrest of three more individuals linked to an anti-security Telegram channel, as part of the ongoing security operations against organized networks accused of incitement in the northern region.

Intelligence agents identified and detained the suspects in western parts of Mazandaran.

In its statement, the Intelligence Department said the channel had been spreading false information and provocative content aimed at creating public unrest and encouraging anti-security actions.

The agency added that intelligence operatives successfully identified and dismantled the channel’s support network through extensive monitoring and operational efforts. Authorities underlined that all followers and collaborators of the channel have been identified, urging them to exit the platform immediately.

They also said that individuals who voluntarily turn themselves in to judicial or security authorities may receive leniency under Islamic clemency provisions.
Officials noted that citizens who were defamed or exploited by the channel may file complaints with judicial bodies.

Earlier, the head of Mazandaran’s Judiciary confirmed the arrest of the channel’s main operatives across several western cities, stating that eight core members were detained after ten months of surveillance. Charges include forming and operating a network aimed at disrupting national security and conducting propaganda activities.

