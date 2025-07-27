Sunday, July 27, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Iran’s health minister urges immediate global intervention to stop Gaza humanitarian catastrophe

By IFP Editorial Staff
Gaza War

Iran’s Minister of Health, Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, has issued an urgent letter to international organizations calling for coordinated humanitarian intervention to halt a “deliberate annihilation of life” in the Gaza Strip.

In the letter, Zafarghandi expressed deep sorrow over the escalating humanitarian disaster, stressing that the scale and targeting of destruction against civilians, especially women and children, have surpassed all thresholds of crisis.

He warned that Gaza’s public health system has collapsed and accused Israeli regime forces of committing collective punishment, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

He highlighted severe malnutrition, dehydration, and famine among children, noting that over 32% of children under two now suffer from acute malnutrition. “This represents the fastest-developing famine in recorded history,” he wrote.

Zafarghandi described horrifying scenes where mothers endure stillbirths and miscarriages in bombed hospitals lacking anesthesia, electricity, or water.

Many women, suffering from anemia and malnutrition, are unable to breastfeed, forced to witness their infants’ slow deaths.

The minister condemned Israel’s aggression and called for the deployment of field hospitals, nutritional crisis teams, UN humanitarian flights, and binding Islamic cooperation resolutions.

“Every hour of delay costs innocent lives,” he wrote, urging immediate global moral and medical response.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks