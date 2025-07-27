Iran’s health minister urges immediate global intervention to stop Gaza humanitarian catastrophe

In the letter, Zafarghandi expressed deep sorrow over the escalating humanitarian disaster, stressing that the scale and targeting of destruction against civilians, especially women and children, have surpassed all thresholds of crisis.

He warned that Gaza’s public health system has collapsed and accused Israeli regime forces of committing collective punishment, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

He highlighted severe malnutrition, dehydration, and famine among children, noting that over 32% of children under two now suffer from acute malnutrition. “This represents the fastest-developing famine in recorded history,” he wrote.

Zafarghandi described horrifying scenes where mothers endure stillbirths and miscarriages in bombed hospitals lacking anesthesia, electricity, or water.

Many women, suffering from anemia and malnutrition, are unable to breastfeed, forced to witness their infants’ slow deaths.

The minister condemned Israel’s aggression and called for the deployment of field hospitals, nutritional crisis teams, UN humanitarian flights, and binding Islamic cooperation resolutions.

“Every hour of delay costs innocent lives,” he wrote, urging immediate global moral and medical response.