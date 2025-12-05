Iran’s former transport ministry adviser sentenced for selling government posts

Mohammad Ghassem Makarem was convicted of abusing his authority and influence to sell managerial posts in exchange for large sums of money.

The court sentenced him to four years and eleven months in prison, two years of dismissal from all public and governmental services, and a two-year travel ban. Makarem is said to have used his position to pressure or remove managers who refused to pay him.

In one instance, he demanded 12 billion tomans from a then-serving manager to secure the official’s continuation in office. After the manager rejected the offer, Makarem reportedly submitted a negative performance report that led to the manager’s dismissal.

The dismissed manager later reported the scheme to intelligence authorities that finally led to Makarem’s arrest.

Following the arrests and issuance of the indictment, the court convicted Makarem as the primary defendant on the charge of attempted bribery.

His intermediary, Reza Daryanavard, received a sentence of two years and eleven months in prison, a financial penalty, dismissal from public service for two years, and a two-year travel ban. After the defendants appealed, the case was reviewed by the Court of Appeal, which upheld the original verdicts in full.