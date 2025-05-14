Iran’s Expediency Council approves Palermo Convention accession with conditions

The decision came after extensive discussions at three plenary sessions and five meetings in a joint commission.

Expediency Council Spokesman Seyed Mohsen Dehnavi confirmed the development through his personal X account. He said Iran’s Guardian Council had already approved the bill prior to this decision.

He also stressed that Iran’s acceptance of the Palermo Convention will be in accordance with its Constitution and national laws.

The decision was further confirmed by head of the Financial Intelligence Center and Secretary of the Supreme Council for the Prevention and Fight Against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, Hadi Khani.

Khani said after months of expert discussions, the Palermo Convention was officially approved during a session on Wednesday afternoon.

The Palermo Convention is a UN treaty aimed at combating transnational organized crime, including money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Iran’s move to consider this convention is directly linked to its ongoing discussions with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organization established to develop policies aimed at combating money laundering and terrorist financing worldwide.

The conditions Iran has attached to the decision reflect its insistence on maintaining sovereignty over its legal and financial systems, the official added.