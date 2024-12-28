Iran’s crude steel production reaches 28mn tons, maintains 10th global position

The latest report from the World Steel Association confirms that Iran has maintained its position as the world’s 10th largest steel producer.

In November alone, Iran produced 3.1 million tons of crude steel, slightly up by 0.1% from November 2023.

The World Steel Association reported global steel production for the 11 months of the year at over 1.694 billion tons, reflecting a 1.4% decline.

North America and the group comprising Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Ukraine experienced the highest production declines.

In contrast, non-EU countries produced approximately 40 million tons (a 5.2% increase), and EU countries produced 119 million tons (a 2.2% increase).

In 2024, China experienced a 2.7% decline in steel production, while India, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil saw significant increases, with Turkey achieving the highest growth among the top 10 global producers.