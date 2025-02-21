Iranians urged to reduce energy consumption as tough weather conditions loom

Momeni called on all Iranians to take the recommendations by officials seriously, saying orange and red warnings have been issued to all provincial agencies.

He added that the agencies must form a crisis headquarters to prepare for the upcoming conditions and implement the decisions made by officials. Momeni was speaking at an emergency meeting of the Interior Ministry’s Crisis Management Headquarters on Friday. The interior minister noted that as weather forecasts show, the weather in Iran next week will be much colder than any time in the current year, and downpours will dramatically increase accompanied by winds and blizzards.

He urged the media to provide the public with accurate information regarding the situation.

He noted that people should also try to reduce unnecessary trips to zero.