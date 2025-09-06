Iranian Reform Front leader files complaint against state TV

In a letter to Hamzeh Khalili, chairman of the Supervisory Council on IRIB, Mansouri said the broadcaster aired programs that distorted and discredited the Reform Front’s recent 11-point proposal aimed at addressing the country’s current crises.

She argued that instead of encouraging dialogue and national solidarity, the programs engaged in “accusations, distortions, and clear unfairness,” while denying the Reform Front an opportunity to respond.

Mansouri stressed that the statement was presented “beyond partisan considerations” and sought to prevent future crises and strengthen national stability.

She recalled the role of reformists in moments of national challenge, including during the 12-day war with Israel in June, and criticized IRIB for portraying the movement as “submissive.”

Her complaint also cited Article 175 of Iran’s Constitution, which requires the broadcaster to uphold freedom of expression and impartiality.

A copy of the complaint was sent to Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi, the deputy chair of the supervisory council.