Iranian president criticizes Western hypocrisy on human rights

In a speech during the closing ceremony of the “Tabriz Cultural Week in Tehran,” President Massoud Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran has consistently sought peace, brotherhood, and unity.

He said Western nations support oppressive regimes, such as Israel, while falsely claim to champion human rights.

“They bury women, children, and the elderly under rubble in Gaza, yet dare to speak of human rights,” he added.

The president also reflected on Iran’s historical struggles, including the eight-year imposed war and the loss of thousands of young lives due to enemy conspiracies.

He praised the resilience of the Iranian people, particularly highlighting the pivotal role of the northeastern Iranian city of Tabriz in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed his commitment to serving the Iranian people and overcoming challenges through national unity.

He vowed to thwart any attempts by enemies to destabilize the country, expressing confidence in Iran’s ability to emerge stronger.