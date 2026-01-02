ParliamentForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian parliament speaker warns US against interference amid protests

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has responded to remarks by US President Donald Trump that Washington will interference in Iran if protests are repressed.

Ghalibaf said the Iranian people have disappointed far more experienced enemies throughout history.

In a post on X on Friday, Ghalibaf said attempts by armed field agents linked to foreign intelligence services to turn legitimate protests by merchants and guilds into violent urban clashes had failed due to the historical awareness of the Iranian nation.

He stressed that protesters should not be equated with foreign mercenaries, adding that Iranians stand united against external threats.

Ghalibaf warned that any US adventurism would make US forces and assets across the region legitimate targets.

