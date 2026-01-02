Iranian parliament speaker warns US against interference amid protests

Ghalibaf said the Iranian people have disappointed far more experienced enemies throughout history.

In a post on X on Friday, Ghalibaf said attempts by armed field agents linked to foreign intelligence services to turn legitimate protests by merchants and guilds into violent urban clashes had failed due to the historical awareness of the Iranian nation.

He stressed that protesters should not be equated with foreign mercenaries, adding that Iranians stand united against external threats.

Ghalibaf warned that any US adventurism would make US forces and assets across the region legitimate targets.