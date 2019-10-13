‘Iranian Oil Tanker Struck in Red Sea to Arrive Home within Days’

The CEO of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said SABITI would reach Bab-el-Mandeb Strait on Sunday.

Nasrollah Sardashti noted that the crew of this tanker are safe and sound, and the vessel is heading towards Iran at maximum speed.

He further added the oil spill from the two damaged tanks of SABITI has been completely contained.

Two separate blasts, possibly caused by missiles, hit the Iranian oil tanker near Jeddah on Friday.

The explosions hit the vessel’s hull, causing heavy damages to its two main tanks, which resulted in an oil spill in the Red Sea.

Tehran has called the move a “dangerous adventure” warning that all the responsibilities fall on those behind it.