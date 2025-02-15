Saturday, February 15, 2025
Iranian officials investigate murder of Tehran University student amid public outcry

By IFP Editorial Staff

The tragic murder of Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, a 19-year-old student at Tehran University, has sparked nationwide outrage and prompted swift action from Iranian officials.

Khaleghi was fatally stabbed by motorcycle-riding thieves while returning to his dormitory on Wednesday night.

Despite being critically injured, he chased the assailants before collapsing and succumbing to his wounds the following morning.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref issued a special directive to the interior minister, demanding a thorough and urgent investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei Saraf, publicly apologized for the security lapse, acknowledging the failure to address long-standing safety concerns around the university dormitories.

Simaei Saraf announced the resignation of the director of Tehran University’s dormitories and revealed that two police kiosks have been installed near the campus, with additional lighting and security cameras to be operational within days.

He also emphasized that no students were detained during a recent protest at the dormitory, urging against actions that could escalate tensions.

Students have long complained about the lack of security in the area. They say, despite repeated appeals to university officials, no significant measures have been taken to address the issue.

