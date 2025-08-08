Friday, August 8, 2025
Iranian MP warns of possible NPT withdrawal if Europe triggers snapback mechanism

By IFP Editorial Staff

Member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Salar Velayatmadar says if European countries activate the snapback mechanism, Iran will seriously consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Velayatmadar underlined that such a move by Europe would have no real effect on Iran but would provoke a firm response.

Addressing the possibility of negotiations with the US, he said Iran is open to dialogue with all parties except the Zionist regime.

However, the MP rejected talks with the US, citing Washington’s past “betrayals” during wartime and direct aggression against Iran. Negotiations, he argued, only make sense from a position of strength, adding that even US officials have acknowledged Iran’s victories. Velayatmadar stressed that any negotiations must be conducted by representatives who project power and confidence.

He also maintained that Europe’s recent proposal to delay the snapback mechanism signals a retreat, as they have exhausted all their options without achieving their objectives. The lawmaker added that while talks with Europe have so far benefited Iran, Tehran will not hesitate to take decisive measures, including leaving the NPT, if pressured. “If they trigger snapback, they will be the ones chasing after us”, he warned.

