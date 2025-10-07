Iranian gov’t spokesperson briefly leaves press conference due to illness

According to local media, the incident occurred during Mohajerani’s meeting with reporters when she left the room unexpectedly, prompting a brief pause in the event.

Upon her return, Mohajerani apologized to journalists for the interruption, explaining that her condition was due to exhaustion.

“I apologize, it happens to anyone. The workload and pressure sometimes cause weakness,” she said with a smile.

The press conference resumed shortly afterward, during which Mohajerani addressed a range of issues including Iran’s regional diplomacy, economic reforms, and recent comments about potential US proposals.