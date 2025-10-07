IFP ExclusiveGovernment

Iranian gov’t spokesperson briefly leaves press conference due to illness

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, briefly left her weekly press conference on Tuesday after feeling unwell but returned to continue the session a few minutes later.

According to local media, the incident occurred during Mohajerani’s meeting with reporters when she left the room unexpectedly, prompting a brief pause in the event.

Upon her return, Mohajerani apologized to journalists for the interruption, explaining that her condition was due to exhaustion.

“I apologize, it happens to anyone. The workload and pressure sometimes cause weakness,” she said with a smile.

The press conference resumed shortly afterward, during which Mohajerani addressed a range of issues including Iran’s regional diplomacy, economic reforms, and recent comments about potential US proposals.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks