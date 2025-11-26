IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian FM: Recent attacks on nuclear and chemical sites pose cross-border contamination risks

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear and chemical facilities during the latest conflict carry the risk of spreading radioactive and chemical materials beyond Iran’s borders.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the annual Conference of State Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague.

Araghchi said such strikes threaten human life and the environment and cannot be contained within national boundaries once contaminants are released.

He also criticized several Western countries for their historical role in supplying chemical agents and equipment to Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War, saying they must be held accountable.

Araghchi noted that some Western states still claim to be “investigating” their companies’ involvement, but Iran has not received any concrete results. Tehran, he said, continues to pursue compensation for chemical-weapon victims in both Iran and Iraq and insists that responsible individuals and entities must face legal consequences.

The foreign minister also condemned US unilateral sanctions, saying the bans have deprived Iranian chemical-attack survivors of essential medicines.

He urged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to address this issue.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks