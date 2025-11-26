Iranian FM: Recent attacks on nuclear and chemical sites pose cross-border contamination risks

He was speaking on the sidelines of the annual Conference of State Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague.

Araghchi said such strikes threaten human life and the environment and cannot be contained within national boundaries once contaminants are released.

He also criticized several Western countries for their historical role in supplying chemical agents and equipment to Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War, saying they must be held accountable.

Araghchi noted that some Western states still claim to be “investigating” their companies’ involvement, but Iran has not received any concrete results. Tehran, he said, continues to pursue compensation for chemical-weapon victims in both Iran and Iraq and insists that responsible individuals and entities must face legal consequences.

The foreign minister also condemned US unilateral sanctions, saying the bans have deprived Iranian chemical-attack survivors of essential medicines.

He urged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to address this issue.