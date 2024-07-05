Friday, July 5, 2024
Iranian expats in 98 countries casting ballots for presidential runoff polls 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranians living in foreign countries are taking part in the second round of snap presidential election on Friday in 98 countries through 138 diplomatic missions, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. 

Alireza Bikdeli told reporters on Friday that “Considering the time difference, the election will be held for at least 10 hours from 8 am on Friday, and we will continue until the final hours of tonight in most countries.”

He noted facilities have been improved for the election compared to the first round held last week, adding data shows a higher turnout of Iranians living overseas.

Voting got underway at 8 am in Iran (0430 GMT) for over 64 million eligible voters.

Reformist Massoud Pezeshkian and principlist Saeed Jalili, who got most of the votes among the four candidates in the first round but failed to achieve an outright victory, are vying for the top executive post to replace the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May 19.

