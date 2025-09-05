Friday, September 5, 2025
type here...
Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Iranian deputy FM warns of high risk of war with Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran FM Spokesperson

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has warned that the likelihood of a new conflict between Iran and Israel is “very high,” despite Tehran’s efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

Speaking during a televised interview in Baghdad, Khatibzadeh said Israel had failed to achieve its objectives in its US-assisted confrontation with Iran in June.

He noted that the conflict significantly altered realities on the ground, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program, and noted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was unable to protect Iran’s nuclear facilities during the attacks.

The deputy foreign minister, who also heads Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies, stressed that Tehran responded forcefully to Israeli violations of its sovereignty.

He slammed Israel for pursuing “a policy of assassination and terror,” citing the killing of Iranian commanders and scientists as “crimes under international law.”

Khatibzadeh added that Israel has used “powerful media lobbies” to spread disinformation, but insisted Iran quickly regained control during the hostilities.

During his visit to Baghdad, Khatibzadeh also highlighted strong bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq, pointing to recent agreements on energy and other areas of cooperation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks