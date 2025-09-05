Iranian deputy FM warns of high risk of war with Israel

Speaking during a televised interview in Baghdad, Khatibzadeh said Israel had failed to achieve its objectives in its US-assisted confrontation with Iran in June.

He noted that the conflict significantly altered realities on the ground, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program, and noted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was unable to protect Iran’s nuclear facilities during the attacks.

The deputy foreign minister, who also heads Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies, stressed that Tehran responded forcefully to Israeli violations of its sovereignty.

He slammed Israel for pursuing “a policy of assassination and terror,” citing the killing of Iranian commanders and scientists as “crimes under international law.”

Khatibzadeh added that Israel has used “powerful media lobbies” to spread disinformation, but insisted Iran quickly regained control during the hostilities.

During his visit to Baghdad, Khatibzadeh also highlighted strong bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq, pointing to recent agreements on energy and other areas of cooperation.