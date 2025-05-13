Iran’s vice president: Gov’t committed to unblocking internet, empowering women and youth

“The path toward unblocking filtered platforms is being implemented gradually and with strategic oversight,” Aref said during a gathering of political, social, and cultural leaders in East Azarbaijan Province.

Aref emphasized that President Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises, stressing a results-driven approach rather than symbolic rhetoric. He added that while the government avoids “shock therapy,” it remains focused on structural reform.

Addressing social policy, Aref noted revisions are underway to the Chastity and Hijab Bill to ensure alignment with constitutional values and public dignity. He also highlighted increasing representation of women in high-level roles and said the government is addressing gaps in leadership pipelines that have hindered female participation.

The vice president further stated that members of Iran’s Sunni community and youth from diverse backgrounds are being appointed to key posts, reflecting the administration’s inclusive governance model.

Regarding power shortages, Aref acknowledged challenges but said over 7,000 megawatts have been added to the national grid in recent months.

He concluded by welcoming even critical feedback, urging constructive proposals from the public.