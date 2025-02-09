Iran strongly condemns US-Israeli plan for forced displacement of Gazans as colonial conspiracy

Araghchi discussed and exchanged views with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, as part of his intensive phone consultations on Saturday evening on the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the dangerous joint plot by the Israeli regime and the US for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The Iranian foreign minister condemned the disgraceful US-Zionist plan for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the elimination of Palestine, emphasizing the necessity of adopting a coordinated and unified stance by the Islamic community to thwart the nefarious scheme.

Araghchi reiterated the grave responsibility of Islamic countries to support the legitimate and fundamental rights of the oppressed Palestinian people, particularly the right to self-determination and to live safely on their own land.

He added that the forced displacement plan of Palestinians from Gaza is not only a great crime equivalent to “genocide,” but also poses dangerous consequences for the stability and security of the region and the world.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the OIC to promptly hold an extraordinary meeting with the participation of the foreign ministers of member states to make a decisive and effective decision to defend the rightful rights of the Palestinian people.

Referring to his intensive talks on Saturday with the foreign ministers of some Arab and Islamic countries, Araghchi asked the OIC secretary general to make maximum efforts to hold a meeting of the organization’s foreign ministers as soon as possible.

For his part, the OIC head condemned the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, rejecting the conspiracy of forced displacement of the people of Gaza as completely unacceptable and invalid.

Taha welcomed the proposal by the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold an extraordinary consultative meeting of the OIC member states’ foreign ministers and stated that he would hold talks with the member states of the organization on the matter.